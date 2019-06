Happy Pride month and love and families and unicorns and pools and kids and summertime and ice cream and all of it. . . . . . #pride #gaydad #kids #essex #connecticut #unicorn #gayfamily #queer #gaydaddy

Happy Pride month and love and families and unicorns and pools and kids and summertime and ice cream and all of it. . . . . . #pride #gaydad #kids #essex #connecticut #unicorn #gayfamily #queer #gaydaddy

#fieldday #tugowar ** When it came time for grown-ups v. Kids, the grown-ups lost almost every single time. Unintentionally. @ps3charrette

#fieldday #tugowar ** When it came time for grown-ups v. Kids, the grown-ups lost almost every single time. Unintentionally. @ps3charrette